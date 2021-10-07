Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading Down 2.2%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $37.55 and last traded at $38.10. 60,033 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 19,889,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.96.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MARA. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.52 and a beta of 4.54.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.25). The company had revenue of $29.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.05 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 78.08%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MARA. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Marathon Digital during the first quarter worth $291,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Digital by 95.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,582,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,995,000 after acquiring an additional 773,507 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marathon Digital during the first quarter worth $1,304,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the first quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the first quarter valued at $130,000. 35.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

