Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Stake Lowered by Yakira Capital Management Inc.

Yakira Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 139,000 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum accounts for approximately 1.4% of Yakira Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Yakira Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $8,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 20.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 69,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,695 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,165,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,544,000 after purchasing an additional 258,351 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 22,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South State Corp purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.33.

NYSE MPC traded up $1.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,349,326. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.98. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $26.77 and a 12 month high of $64.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 2.09.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $29.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.24 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.33) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is -67.44%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

