MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.20.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HZO. Raymond James cut their price objective on MarineMax from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HZO. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 11,833 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 9,996 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:HZO opened at $49.48 on Thursday. MarineMax has a fifty-two week low of $25.54 and a fifty-two week high of $70.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.49. MarineMax had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $666.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that MarineMax will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

