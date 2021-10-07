Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 200.80 ($2.62).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 195 ($2.55) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of LON MKS opened at GBX 180.30 ($2.36) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £3.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.77. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52 week low of GBX 86.45 ($1.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 194.75 ($2.54). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 169.56 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 159.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.05.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

