Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,382,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,026 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.35% of Marriott International worth $598,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Marriott International by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.93.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $155.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.52 and a beta of 1.75. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.92 and a 52-week high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $805,311.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $2,072,052.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,760 shares of company stock worth $5,308,670 in the last 90 days. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

