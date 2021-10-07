Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 682.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,124,000. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

VAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $209.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.57.

VAC opened at $160.86 on Thursday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $91.51 and a one year high of $190.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.95 and its 200-day moving average is $161.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of -55.09 and a beta of 2.57.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $979.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -480.00%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

