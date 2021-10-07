Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) Short Interest Up 27.7% in September

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the August 31st total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 473,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Aegis dropped their target price on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.71.

NASDAQ MBII traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.92. The company had a trading volume of 220,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,227. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.18 million, a PE ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.46. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $2.90.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.59 million. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative net margin of 41.23% and a negative return on equity of 53.18%. On average, research analysts expect that Marrone Bio Innovations will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 17,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $25,001.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 24,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $25,000.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,208,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,530.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,233 shares of company stock valued at $101,236 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 8,703 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 7,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of Biological based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.

