Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,630,000 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the August 31st total of 6,660,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

In other news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total value of $1,426,880.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 40,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,979,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,962,000 after acquiring an additional 27,570 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $441,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MMC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.15.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $155.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.69. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a fifty-two week low of $102.11 and a fifty-two week high of $162.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $78.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 43.06%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

