Marston’s (LON:MARS) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $89.29

Shares of Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 89.29 ($1.17) and traded as low as GBX 73.90 ($0.97). Marston’s shares last traded at GBX 74 ($0.97), with a volume of 3,615,275 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MARS shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.63) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 113.75 ($1.49).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 376.76, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 82.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 89.29. The company has a market capitalization of £488.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54.

In other Marston’s news, insider Ralph Graham Findlay purchased 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £19,200 ($25,084.92).

About Marston’s (LON:MARS)

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

