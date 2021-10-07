Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.82

Shares of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.82 and traded as high as $3.43. Martin Midstream Partners shares last traded at $3.33, with a volume of 59,886 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get Martin Midstream Partners alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $129.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 2.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.82.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $184.29 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Martin Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently -11.76%.

In other news, Director Ruben S. Martin bought 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $140,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,691,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,277,654.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 49,035 shares of company stock worth $152,586 over the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blackstone Inc boosted its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 223.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 1,316,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 909,822 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Martin Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,358,000. Blackstone Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 2,255.1% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 406,884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 389,607 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 67,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 21,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP)

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.