Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Price Target Lowered to C$17.50 at Scotiabank

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$17.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 51.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MRE. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Martinrea International to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Martinrea International in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.79.

MRE stock traded up C$0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$11.52. 214,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,809. Martinrea International has a twelve month low of C$9.79 and a twelve month high of C$16.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$925.66 million and a P/E ratio of 6.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.68.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$884.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$960.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Martinrea International will post 2.3200001 EPS for the current year.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

