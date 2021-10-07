Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) PT Raised to C$17.00

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) had its target price raised by research analysts at TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 47.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MRE. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Martinrea International from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Martinrea International from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Martinrea International in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Martinrea International to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Martinrea International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.79.

TSE MRE traded up C$0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$11.51. 238,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,809. Martinrea International has a 52-week low of C$9.79 and a 52-week high of C$16.27. The firm has a market cap of C$924.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$12.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.76.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$884.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$960.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Martinrea International will post 2.3200001 EPS for the current year.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

