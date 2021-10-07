Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MRVL. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.70.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $63.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.18. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $64.27. The firm has a market cap of $52.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $1,248,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,150 shares of company stock worth $3,868,125. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.