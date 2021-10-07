Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Increased to $66.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Cowen from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MRVL. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.70.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $63.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.50 billion, a PE ratio of -132.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $64.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $1,248,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,868,125. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. FMR LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 16.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,625,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,861,119,000 after acquiring an additional 16,279,088 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 19.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,661,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,238,317,000 after acquiring an additional 11,621,273 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 12.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,877,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,017,595,000 after acquiring an additional 7,520,258 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 27.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,998,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,049,873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 17.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,017,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $833,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572,268 shares during the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.