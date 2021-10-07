Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price raised by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Cowen boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.65.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $63.75 on Thursday. Marvell Technology has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $64.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.50 billion, a PE ratio of -132.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.08 and its 200-day moving average is $54.18.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $1,183,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,868,125 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,869 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 139,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after purchasing an additional 10,971 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 48,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 11,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

