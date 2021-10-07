Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) PT Raised to $63.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $63.75 on Thursday. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $64.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.08 and its 200-day moving average is $54.18. The company has a market capitalization of $52.50 billion, a PE ratio of -132.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $1,248,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,868,125. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 84.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

