Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) PT Raised to $75.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price raised by Susquehanna Bancshares from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 13.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.79.

NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.82. The stock had a trading volume of 640,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,430,344. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $64.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.79, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $1,183,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,868,125 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 400.0% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

