Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) PT Raised to $80.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $63.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $64.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.81, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.18.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $1,118,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,150 shares of company stock worth $3,868,125. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 6,869 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 139,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after acquiring an additional 10,971 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 48,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 11,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

