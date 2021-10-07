Marvell Technology’s (MRVL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at B. Riley in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $83.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $75.00. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.65.

MRVL stock opened at $63.75 on Thursday. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $64.27. The firm has a market cap of $52.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.08 and its 200-day moving average is $54.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $1,118,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,150 shares of company stock worth $3,868,125 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

