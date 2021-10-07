Masari (MSR) Hits Market Cap of $1.01 Million

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. During the last seven days, Masari has traded up 31.6% against the US dollar. One Masari coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0631 or 0.00000116 BTC on exchanges. Masari has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $5,310.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Masari alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,328.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,640.11 or 0.06700204 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.54 or 0.00332320 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $616.40 or 0.01134582 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.84 or 0.00100947 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $281.51 or 0.00518172 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.74 or 0.00352934 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.00 or 0.00333157 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00005356 BTC.

Masari Profile

MSR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 16,019,991 coins. The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Masari is forum.getmasari.org . Masari’s official website is getmasari.org . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

Masari Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Masari should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Masari using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Masari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Masari and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.