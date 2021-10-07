Mason Industrial Technology (NYSE:MIT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 23,861 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 31,116 shares.The stock last traded at $9.75 and had previously closed at $9.73.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mason Industrial Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mason Industrial Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $1,265,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Mason Industrial Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $3,339,000. Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mason Industrial Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $4,067,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mason Industrial Technology by 1.4% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 815,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,172,000 after buying an additional 11,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.61% of the company’s stock.

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

