Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 818,615 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,922,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 818,615 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.29% of Agilent Technologies worth $579,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 22,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Societe Generale upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cowen upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.82.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $1,490,986.98.

A opened at $153.65 on Thursday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.65 and a twelve month high of $179.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.88. The company has a market cap of $46.51 billion, a PE ratio of 48.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

