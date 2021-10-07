Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,371,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382,902 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 2.31% of Liberty Broadband worth $759,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LBRDK. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter worth about $981,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 457,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,380,000 after purchasing an additional 207,100 shares during the last quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 80,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivulet Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,904,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.67.

Shares of LBRDK stock opened at $176.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.52 and a fifty-two week high of $194.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $182.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.85.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

