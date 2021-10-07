Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,040,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,142,547 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 3.10% of Ingersoll Rand worth $636,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 58,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 21,430 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,611,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,451,000 after buying an additional 846,700 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 85,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after buying an additional 14,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,041,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IR shares. Citigroup started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingersoll Rand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.06.

In other news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $2,290,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,305,661.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,427 shares in the company, valued at $5,963,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 129,975 shares of company stock valued at $6,847,128 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

IR opened at $51.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.45 and a beta of 1.51. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.37 and a 12 month high of $55.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.89 and a 200 day moving average of $49.96.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

