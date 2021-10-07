Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 402,962 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,418,779 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402,962 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.81% of NetEase worth $624,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in NetEase during the second quarter worth $104,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in NetEase by 151.2% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in NetEase by 31.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NetEase by 14.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC dropped their price target on NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.63.

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $88.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.41. NetEase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.97 and a 1 year high of $134.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.99.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The technology company reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $5.46. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $34.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. NetEase’s payout ratio is 34.42%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

