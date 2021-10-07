Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,985,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 206,769 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.30% of Synopsys worth $547,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.9% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its stake in Synopsys by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 5,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total transaction of $1,899,915.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $1,411,254.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,058,934. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 333,637 shares of company stock valued at $105,479,027 in the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on SNPS. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC reissued an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $349.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.50.

SNPS stock opened at $294.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $312.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.10. The stock has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a PE ratio of 61.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.20 and a fifty-two week high of $340.66.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

