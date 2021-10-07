Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,046,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,113 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.96% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $566,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth about $33,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2,887.5% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AJG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.83.

In related news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $688,916.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AJG opened at $152.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.95 and a 12-month high of $154.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.39.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

