Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 885.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,554,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,686,330 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 2.17% of CoStar Group worth $708,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 748.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,891,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,144,369,000 after buying an additional 22,839,557 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1,489.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,169,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,256,306,000 after buying an additional 14,214,869 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 945.8% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,000,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $993,853,000 after buying an additional 10,852,735 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 816.5% in the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,424,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,463,000 after buying an additional 3,942,029 shares during the period. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 924.9% in the second quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 3,525,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,989,000 after buying an additional 3,181,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group stock opened at $86.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a current ratio of 11.62. The stock has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.09, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.31 and a fifty-two week high of $95.28.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $480.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.88 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $528,343.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

CSGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist cut their target price on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.59.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.