Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $579.60 Million Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,564,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,056,762 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.71% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $579,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 11,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 15,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

ADM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.27.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano bought 16,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,676.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,817,002.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $62.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.65. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $69.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.23%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.