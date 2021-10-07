Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $677.85 Million Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,389,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 24,238 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 3.92% of PerkinElmer worth $677,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PKI. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 36.1% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 31.2% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,641,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $253,533,000 after acquiring an additional 390,612 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in PerkinElmer during the second quarter worth $4,079,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 17.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 134,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,017,000 after acquiring an additional 20,125 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 18.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 319,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,975,000 after acquiring an additional 50,839 shares during the period. 92.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total value of $1,124,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $170.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.94 and a fifty-two week high of $192.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $182.97 and a 200-day moving average of $157.05.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 24.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.37%.

A number of analysts recently commented on PKI shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.86 price target (down from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $172.11 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.50.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

