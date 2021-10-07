Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $856.94 Million Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,153,830 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 52,887 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 4.87% of STERIS worth $856,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 604.8% in the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 3,154,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $600,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706,752 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $347,706,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in STERIS by 52,011.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 886,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $182,868,000 after buying an additional 884,718 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in STERIS by 214.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 771,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $124,997,000 after buying an additional 525,890 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of STERIS by 2.6% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,764,562 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,288,514,000 after purchasing an additional 172,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STE opened at $212.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.58. The company has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 63.53 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $170.36 and a 12 month high of $226.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.27. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $968.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 27.88%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stephens boosted their price target on STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.83.

In other STERIS news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total value of $309,549.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

