Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Lowers Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,642,639 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 147,145 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 4.77% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $703,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 95.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,177,606 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $736,384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933,523 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter valued at $4,189,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 18.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,710 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 25.9% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 10,569 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter valued at $87,000. 59.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

NYSE AEM opened at $53.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.96. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $49.20 and a twelve month high of $85.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.72.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $966.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.42 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 75.27%.

AEM has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $121.50 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James set a $79.00 price target on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.55.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.