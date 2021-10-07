Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Lowers Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,650,800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 19,239 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.37% of Netflix worth $871,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,951 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 672 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,457 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Netflix by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,082 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Netflix by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,407 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,559,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $485,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,927 shares of company stock valued at $68,562,364. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock opened at $639.10 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $463.41 and a 12-month high of $640.39. The stock has a market cap of $282.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.23, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $564.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $533.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NFLX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $624.84.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

