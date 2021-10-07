Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 1,495,984 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,352,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,495,984 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.74% of Xcel Energy worth $616,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at $32,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at $41,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 119.1% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 25.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $64.33 on Thursday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.23 and a fifty-two week high of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.29.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

In related news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $3,789,686.04. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 200,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,984,700.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XEL. Barclays upgraded Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.57.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

