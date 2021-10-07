Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Reduces Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,026,565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 279,378 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.93% of Zimmer Biomet worth $647,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 892,874 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $143,591,000 after buying an additional 16,357 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.7% during the second quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 140,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,515,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after buying an additional 5,983 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,187,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $351,739,000 after buying an additional 50,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.8% during the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

ZBH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.74.

ZBH opened at $146.34 on Thursday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.05 and a twelve month high of $180.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.81. The company has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.