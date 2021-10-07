Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 1,007,942 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,929,998 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,007,942 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.87% of Applied Materials worth $1,129,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 13.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.8% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 273,338 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth about $1,020,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 26.2% during the first quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,718 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth about $1,228,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $126.52 on Thursday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $56.87 and a one year high of $146.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna cut shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, New Street Research cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.39.

In other news, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total transaction of $862,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,928,710 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

