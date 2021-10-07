Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 292,199 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,847,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292,199 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.65% of Raytheon Technologies worth $840,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.77.

In other news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,382,919.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTX opened at $89.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $134.61 billion, a PE ratio of 61.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.48. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $51.92 and a 52 week high of $89.98.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

