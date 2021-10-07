Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 402,943 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,624,459 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 402,943 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 5.56% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $885,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 16.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 12.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 73,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,183,000 after buying an additional 7,811 shares during the period. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on CHKP shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.54.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $114.72 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $109.07 and a fifty-two week high of $139.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.40. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

