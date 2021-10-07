Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 872,429 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,682,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 872,429 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.73% of Activision Blizzard worth $542,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 833.3% during the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $77.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.19 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.08 and its 200 day moving average is $89.03.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. Equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$100.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Argus downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

