Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Trims Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,705,644 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 83,538 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 3.10% of ANSYS worth $939,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 2nd quarter worth $294,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 13,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,740,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 2nd quarter worth $1,197,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,866 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 335,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,298,000 after acquiring an additional 176,572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.75.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.65, for a total value of $146,343.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total transaction of $23,200,724.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 65,087 shares of company stock worth $23,676,462 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $344.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $362.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.26. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $292.79 and a 52 week high of $413.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.14, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $452.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

