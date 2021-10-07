MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.00.

MTZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MasTec in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 1.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,053 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 1.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 18.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 72.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $86.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.47. MasTec has a 52-week low of $43.70 and a 52-week high of $122.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.29.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. MasTec had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Analysts predict that MasTec will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

