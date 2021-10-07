Master Contract Token Reaches Market Cap of $154,398.21 (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Master Contract Token has a market capitalization of $154,398.21 and approximately $44,281.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Master Contract Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Master Contract Token has traded up 36% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,640.11 or 0.06700204 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.84 or 0.00100947 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Master Contract Token Profile

Master Contract Token (CRYPTO:MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

Master Contract Token Coin Trading

