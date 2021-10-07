Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is MayTech Global Investments LLC’s 9th Largest Position

MayTech Global Investments LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 4.7% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $22,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Mastercard by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,027,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,282,516,000 after buying an additional 2,218,827 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Mastercard by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,869,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,936,000 after buying an additional 1,850,331 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Mastercard by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,519,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,594,026,000 after buying an additional 1,401,668 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,877,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,448,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Mastercard by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,492,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,274,934,000 after purchasing an additional 972,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total value of $23,420,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,020,921.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,831,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 872,777 shares of company stock worth $328,809,430. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.48.

MA stock traded up $7.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $356.64. 101,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,813,062. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $281.20 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $355.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $366.48. The stock has a market cap of $351.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

