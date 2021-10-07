Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by 55I LLC

55I LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 521 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total value of $23,420,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 872,777 shares of company stock valued at $328,809,430 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA opened at $348.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $344.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $281.20 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $355.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $366.48.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MA. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.48.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.