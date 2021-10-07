Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by German American Bancorp Inc.

German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.8% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $11,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.48.

Mastercard stock opened at $355.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $355.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $366.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $281.20 and a one year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In other Mastercard news, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total transaction of $23,420,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 15,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.80, for a total value of $5,787,017.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,291,894.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 872,777 shares of company stock valued at $328,809,430 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

