Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.69 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Matador Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist boosted their price target on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Matador Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.30.

NYSE:MTDR traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.64. 24,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,780,207. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.32 and a beta of 4.80. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $42.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $357.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.18 million. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 468.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $84,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Craig N. Adams purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.33 per share, with a total value of $29,330.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,033.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $138,700 in the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 57.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,915,115 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $213,003,000 after buying an additional 2,158,598 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Matador Resources by 192.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,938 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,902 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Matador Resources by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,524,218 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $106,093,000 after acquiring an additional 894,934 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,509,863 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,382,000 after purchasing an additional 868,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 335.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 499,405 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,984,000 after purchasing an additional 711,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

