Mawson Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:MWSNF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Mawson Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:MWSNF) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 457,400 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the August 31st total of 546,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days.

Shares of MWSNF stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.14. 83,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,112. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.20. Mawson Gold has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.39.

About Mawson Gold

Mawson Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of precious metal properties. It focuses on the gold mineralization at Rajapalot project and the mafic-hosted Rompas gold-uranium vein-style project. The company was founded by Mark Stephen Saxon on March 10, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

