MAX Exchange Token Trading 3.9% Higher This Week (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 7th. Over the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. MAX Exchange Token has a market capitalization of $730,753.79 and approximately $94,986.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000744 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,131.28 or 1.00169769 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.07 or 0.00068600 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $190.20 or 0.00351957 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $314.26 or 0.00581533 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.91 or 0.00229293 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004741 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 118.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004563 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000975 BTC.

About MAX Exchange Token

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

