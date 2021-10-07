Maxcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $665,644.25 (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 23% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 7th. Over the last week, Maxcoin has traded 56% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Maxcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Maxcoin has a total market capitalization of $665,644.25 and approximately $476.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Maxcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,217.44 or 1.00047389 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00069083 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $191.65 or 0.00353660 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.58 or 0.00598955 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $126.97 or 0.00234302 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004734 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002562 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004308 BTC.

About Maxcoin

Maxcoin (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maxcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maxcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.