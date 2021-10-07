Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 193.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,893 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,109 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Maximus by 1.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,737,993 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $240,861,000 after purchasing an additional 36,379 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in shares of Maximus by 21.1% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,450,023 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $127,559,000 after purchasing an additional 252,405 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Maximus by 16.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116,264 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $99,423,000 after purchasing an additional 159,860 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Maximus by 16.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,087,794 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $96,857,000 after purchasing an additional 150,934 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Maximus by 8.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,077,609 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $95,950,000 after purchasing an additional 80,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

In other Maximus news, Director Peter Pond sold 6,028 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $488,810.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,133 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $94,265.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,314 shares of company stock worth $2,093,406 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MMS opened at $84.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.80. Maximus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.30 and a twelve month high of $96.05.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

About Maximus

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

